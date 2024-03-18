Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $88.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $95.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.81.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MS shares. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

