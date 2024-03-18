Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $6.96 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the quarter. Hershey accounts for 1.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Hershey by 14,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Hershey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

HSY stock opened at $193.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.53.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

