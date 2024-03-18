Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,524,000 after acquiring an additional 60,927 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,287.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 63.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total value of $292,438.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $724,053.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $387.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.30 and a 200-day moving average of $364.02. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.24. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $310.42 and a one year high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

