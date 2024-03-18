Fulcrum Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 378,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $78.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.89. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $79.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.