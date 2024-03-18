Fulcrum Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.03.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $466.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $466.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.81 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

