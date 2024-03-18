FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Up 14.5% in February

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,810,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 81,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

FuelCell Energy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. 2,802,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,484,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

