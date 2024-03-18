FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Cut to $1.50

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 201.63% from the company’s current price.

FTCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.45 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.49.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTCI

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 695,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,615. The company has a market cap of $62.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at about $960,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 11.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 153,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTC Solar by 165.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.