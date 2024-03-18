FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.90.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTC Solar

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.60. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FTC Solar by 2,044.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 37.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 96.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.