FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.90.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on FTCI

FTC Solar Stock Performance

FTCI stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the third quarter worth $960,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FTC Solar by 11.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 153,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FTC Solar by 165.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 79,695 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in FTC Solar in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.