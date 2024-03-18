FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the February 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAIP opened at $25.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

