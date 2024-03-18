FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD) Short Interest Down 5.9% in February

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 41,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EMLD opened at $10.47 on Monday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of FTAC Emerald Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMLD. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,968,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 2,263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 836,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 800,986 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,913,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,799,000. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

