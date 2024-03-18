freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in February

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 14th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

freenet Stock Performance

Shares of FRTAF stock remained flat at $27.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. freenet has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $27.14.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

