freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in February

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the February 14th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
freenet Stock Performance
Shares of FRTAF stock remained flat at $27.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. freenet has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $27.14.
freenet Company Profile
