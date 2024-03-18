Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) EVP John C. Ivascu Sells 2,000 Shares

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) EVP John C. Ivascu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,202.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE FET opened at $18.20 on Monday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FET. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 3,606.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

