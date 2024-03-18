Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $5,580,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,941,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.38. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The firm had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Insider Transactions at Sphere Entertainment

In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $618,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 59,374 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,440,865.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,248,729. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $618,681.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,120 over the last ninety days. 24.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

