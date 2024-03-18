Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Hasbro Trading Up 0.6 %

HAS stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.12%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

