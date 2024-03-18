Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,000. Fidelity High Dividend ETF accounts for 2.7% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 226.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 119.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $44.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

