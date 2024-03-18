Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 93,685 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 93,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,000. Iron Mountain makes up approximately 6.7% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after buying an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $224,698,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $97,752,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 214.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $82.19.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

