Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,160 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000. International Business Machines accounts for about 2.2% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in International Business Machines by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $191.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

