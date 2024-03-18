Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.0% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $148.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $157.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

