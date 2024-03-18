Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a hold rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

F stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

