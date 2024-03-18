FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Shares Acquired by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp makes up 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FNCB Bancorp were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNCB. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 270.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance

FNCB traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $5.88. 8,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,863. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.34. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

FNCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

