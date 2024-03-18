Flare Price Reaches $0.0327 (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $26.11 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flare has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 36,705,727,618 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 36,638,673,031.000305 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03533385 USD and is up 5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $25,713,455.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

