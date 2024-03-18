Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Sets New 1-Year High at $152.42

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $152.42 and last traded at $151.91, with a volume of 938279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day moving average is $130.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

