First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is TCP Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

TCP Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TCP Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.38. 129,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,765. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.