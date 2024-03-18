First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.33

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 208783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.