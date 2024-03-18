First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTA. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

FTA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 27,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,684. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.15. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4904 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

