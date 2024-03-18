First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.20

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.19, with a volume of 9779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.