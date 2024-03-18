First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,462,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 1,728,271 shares.The stock last traded at $17.92 and had previously closed at $17.89.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 144,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

