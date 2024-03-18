Financial Survey: Journey Medical (DERM) and Its Competitors

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) is one of 910 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Journey Medical to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Journey Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Journey Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Journey Medical Competitors 5494 16208 38521 747 2.57

Journey Medical currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 69.82%. Given Journey Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Journey Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Journey Medical $79.89 million -$29.63 million -4.10 Journey Medical Competitors $9.03 billion $123.82 million -4.32

This table compares Journey Medical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Journey Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Journey Medical. Journey Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Journey Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Journey Medical -15.46% -118.05% -14.68% Journey Medical Competitors -2,759.28% -245.04% -31.98%

Volatility & Risk

Journey Medical has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Journey Medical’s rivals have a beta of 0.89, indicating that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Journey Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Journey Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Journey Medical beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Journey Medical

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant acne; Targadox, an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Zilxi, a topical minocycline treatment for inflammatory lesions; Ximino, an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; and Exelderm cream and solution for topical use. It also sells doxycycline hyclate tablets, minocycline hydrocholoride capsules, and sulconazole nitrate cream and solution. The company was formerly known as Coronado Dermatology, Inc. and changed its name to Journey Medical Corporation. Journey Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Journey Medical Corporation is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

