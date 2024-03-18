Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Takes $323,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,529,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,026,784. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $79.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.