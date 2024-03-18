Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,600,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after buying an additional 1,271,596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after buying an additional 556,025 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,376,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,894,000 after buying an additional 370,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.9% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,690,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. 16,674,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,335,354. The company has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

