Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,666 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. 45,303,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,366,275. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.