Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Invests $217,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 30.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total value of $984,981.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,123 shares of company stock worth $5,487,673 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.73. 738,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,372. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.29 and a 1-year high of $190.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTEK. KeyCorp began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

