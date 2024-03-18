Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. 4,662,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,621,454. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

