Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,099 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 665.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.44. 1,922,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,592. The stock has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $159.99.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

