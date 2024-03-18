Financial Analysis: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) vs. Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) and Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dynatrace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynatrace and Kainos Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $1.36 billion 9.84 $107.96 million $0.66 69.11 Kainos Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than Kainos Group.

This table compares Dynatrace and Kainos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 14.44% 11.92% 7.43% Kainos Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dynatrace and Kainos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 3 18 0 2.86 Kainos Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dynatrace presently has a consensus price target of $60.63, suggesting a potential upside of 32.92%. Given Dynatrace’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Kainos Group.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Kainos Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers. The Workday Services segment provides consulting, project management, integration, and post deployment services for Workday's software suite, which includes cloud-based software for human capital management, and financial management, and adaptive planning. The Workday Products segment develops various products comprising Smart Test, an automated testing platform; Smart Audit, a compliance monitoring tool; and Smart Shield, which is used for data masking applications. The company engages in the property business; software development activities; and offers software services. It serves financial services, insurance, education, life sciences, and healthcare industries, as well as government. Kainos Group plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Belfast, the United Kingdom.

