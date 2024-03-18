Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after buying an additional 2,341,860 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.03. 137,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,578. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.53.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.