Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) is Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 492,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,528 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 5.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned 0.51% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $22,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 4,904,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,626,000 after purchasing an additional 198,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,190,000 after acquiring an additional 423,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $120,780,000.

FBND traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.53.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

