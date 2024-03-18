Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Update

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 57,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.71. 25,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a market cap of $271.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

In related news, Chairman Brian J. Cali bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.96 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,347,694.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, COO Eugene J. Walsh sold 545 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $26,961.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brian J. Cali bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,347,694.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,332 shares of company stock worth $65,894 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 407.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

