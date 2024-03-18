Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ (FENC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.48% from the stock’s current price.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.0 %

FENC traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $11.23. 297,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,432. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.63 million, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $42,226.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,431.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,290.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,046 shares of company stock worth $216,978 over the last ninety days. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,294.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,140,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 624.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.