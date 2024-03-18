Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT Raised to $85.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,339,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,142. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $76.74. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,606 shares of company stock worth $6,543,381. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in Fastenal by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

