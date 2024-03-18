FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Up 7.7% in February

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Shares of FARO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 95,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,517. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $25.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71.
In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,782.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.
