FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Up 7.7% in February

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the February 14th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FARO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 95,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,517. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $25.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at FARO Technologies

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,782.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FARO Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after buying an additional 77,084 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after buying an additional 654,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,019 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 102,633 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FARO

About FARO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.