Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 95,982 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,038. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.67. The company has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $159.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

