Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 1,665 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Falcon Wealth Planning decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning owned 0.07% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NUMV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.77. 94,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.01. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $365.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

