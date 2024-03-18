Falcon Wealth Planning Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1,768.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,008 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.3% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $438.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,195,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,005,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.04. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $302.01 and a 12 month high of $448.64.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.