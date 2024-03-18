Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases New Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.44.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total transaction of $505,227.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $9.48 on Monday, reaching $859.87. 317,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,223. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $848.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $795.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

