Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases 22,630 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after buying an additional 1,368,742 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,716,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,087,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $35.18. 869,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,081. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $35.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

