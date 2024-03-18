Falcon Wealth Planning Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $255.56. 3,018,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,090. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The stock has a market cap of $360.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.30.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.