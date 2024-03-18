Falcon Wealth Planning Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $333.91. 665,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,698. The stock has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $232.18 and a 12 month high of $337.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

