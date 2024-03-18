Falcon Wealth Planning Has $684,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Falcon Wealth Planning decreased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.50. 1,543,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,930,417. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

